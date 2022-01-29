Trending South News Today: Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets sweetest surprise from daughter, Tamannaah Bhatia starts Kodthe dance challenge and more

The South Film industry is flourishing and how! The stars now have pan-India reach and are getting their due recognition. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have , , , and more. Allu Arjun is currently one of the biggest stars in the country thanks to the success of his film Pushpa: The Rise. Tamannaah Bhatia has come up with a dance challenge for her fans. Shruti Haasan's birthday celebrations with beau are not to be missed. To get complete information, scroll on! Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie release date, Ajith's's AK61 release date and more

Allu Arjun's daughter's sweetest surprise

Pushpa star Allu Arjun had been away from home for almost 16 days and as he returned, his daughter gave him the sweetest surprise. His daughter wrote 'Welcome Nana' with flowers. The actor shared the picture on his Instagram account. Even his team members gave him a surprise with Pushpa themed party.

Tamannaah Bhatia kickstars Kodthe dance challenge

To promote her recent item number from Ghani, Tamannaah Bhatia started with Kodthe dance challenge and nominated Saie Manjrekar and others to pick it up. She shared a video of her dancing on the song and asked everyone to follow the trend.

Chiranjeevi's birthday wish for mother

Superstar Chiranjeevi who is recuperating from COVID-19 took to his Twitter handle to wish his mother a very happy birthday. His note read, "Mom! Happy Birthday. As I'm in quarantine and can't take your blessing directly, I'm expressing my wishes here. I pray to God that your blessings be upon me not only for this life but also for the next. Greetings, from your Shankar Babu."

Shruti Haasan's birthday celebrations with Shantanu Hazarika and others

As Shruti Haasan turned a year older, her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika and sister made sure to make her birthday special for her. A video has been shared on her Insta stories that sees her cutting the cake. Tamannaah was also spotted at the celebrations.

spend quality time with daughter Sitara

Prine of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, shared a picture giving a glimpse of his chill weekend. He shared a picture with his daughter Sitara as they cuddle their pet dog.