Japan Earthquake has worried millions across the globe. Now, the tsunami warning has been lifted. But the destruction due to the earthquake is massive. As of now, the casualties are around 13. We know that Jr NTR rushed back from Japan to India after the earthquake and tsunami. He was there for a week vacationing with his wife Pranathi Reddy and sons Abhay and Bhargav. The RRR team had extensively promoted the movie in the Land Of The Rising Sun. In fact, RRR minted a lot of money from Japan. People loved the story, the bromance of Jr NTR-Ram Charan and the song Naatu Naatu.

SS Rajamouli pens note for Japanese people

SS Rajamouli has now written a post for Japan on X. He said that the nation has a special place in the hearts of the RRR team. We know how Japanese fans gave them a rousing welcome when they were in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka. Take a look at SS Rajamouli's post...

It’s very disturbing to learn about the earthquakes affecting Japan severely. The country holds a special place in our hearts. My thoughts are with everyone affected. がんばって、日本. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 2, 2024

Even Jr NTR put up a post for Japan. The two stars of RRR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli have built quite a fan base in the nation. The devastating earthquake of 7.6 magnitude happened at the Ishikawa Perfecture. The tremors gave people inside a jolt. Thousands came on the street as Government told people to evacuate.