The New Year 2024 has started off on a bad note. Japan was hit by an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude yesterday. The tremors were felt in the suburbs of Ishikawa where people ran out on the streets. A tsunami warning was also issued. We saw how water had risen in the canals of cities. Devara star Jr NTR was in Japan for a week for a vacation. He had gone with his wife Pranathi and sons Abhay and Bhargav. Due to this incident, he returned yesterday. Jr NTR took to social media and wrote, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

