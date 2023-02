Tamil actress Nayanthara is unarguably one of the notable actresses in the south industry. Popularly known as a lady superstar Nayanthara has cemented her career on her own terms. Recently, she exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the film industry. Nayanthara spoke of how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a favour. The actress bravely rejected the offer and built her successful career by self. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top South Indian actresses and their most shocking controversies

In a recent media event, Nayanthara revealed that she had been offered favours in exchange for an important role in big films. She turned down the offer believing in her acting skills. The actor was strong and brave to directly reject the ugly offer from the filmmakers. Purely based on her talent the actress established herself as one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry. This is not the first time an actor has opened up on his or her casting couch experience. Many actors have come forward to unveil the curtain from the dark truth of the film industry. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: South Indian actresses and their surprising educational qualifications

Nayanthara is the leading actress in Indian cinema having predominantly worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Last year the actress entered a new chapter of her life by marrying her longtime beau famous director Vignesh Shivan. Later, the couple welcomed twins through surrogacy. She is now gearing up for the highly-anticipated movie Jawan helmed by Atlee Kumar. The movie also stars , , Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and . Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: South Indian actresses mired in controversies, scandals and MMS leaks

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in ’s Godfather. She will next appear in the Bollywood film Atlee’s Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan making her Hindi debut. Another in the pipeline is the Tamil movie Iraivan. She is also set to feature in two untitled movies whose working titles are Lady Superstar 75 and NT-81.