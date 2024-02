Lucky are those who celebrate their Valentine's Day with their kids, Jawan actress Nayanthara is the lucky one. The actress just a while ago shared adorable pictures of her kids Uyir and Uyag and thanked them for making her Valentine's Day the best ever. Well, every mother can relate to this beautiful post of Nayanathara. Nayanthara shared these pictures where she is seen showering all the love on her sons and it shows that motherhood has given her immense happiness in life. Jawan actress announced of becoming a mother via surrogacy soon after her marriage with south filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. In these pictures you can see Nayan giving her sons a read rose and taking adorable kisses from them. These pictures are all hearts. Nayanthara's post reads, " love u my uyir . I love you my ulag Thank you for making my Valentine’s Day the BESSSTTT ever". Also Read - Top 10 most beautiful looks of Lady Superstar Nayanthara to ward off your mid-week blues

Nayanthara often keeps posting pictures her with her kids Uyir and Ulag, but these pictures pictures are all hers and it's extra special. When you scroll Jawan actress Nayanthara's Instagram you will see how the diva is obsessed for her kids and we feel her.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made headlines when announced of becoming parents and were alleged of going illegal way in their surrogacy process, but later all the allegations against the couple was washed out. Nayan and Vignesh have been happily married for a year now and it looks like having kids together has been the best decision of the lives. We love this obsessed parents.

Watch the video of Nayanthara.