Nayanthara fans have had a very eventful 2022-23. The actress tied the knot last year and soon announced that they had welcomed home, two baby boys. The twins were born via surrogacy. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had introduced them as Uyir and Ulag. In Tamil, it means life and the world. It denoted that their children were their life and universe. Fans went gaga over the same. Now, they have revealed the official names of the little ones. We can see a pic of Nayanthara holding the little ones in her arms. Uyir is RudroNeel N Shivan. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha and other South Indian actresses whose painful breakups grabbed headlines for a very long time

RudroNeel is like the Bengali name Rudranil. It is a name of Lord Shiva. As we know, he is also known as Rudra. The name of the other kid is Daiwik N Shivan. It means the Grace Of God. It is a known fact that both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are quite religious as people. It is not surprising to see them chose names that are so rooted to Indian mythology and tradition. Also Read - Jawan: Nayanthara to pull off a bikini in Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Here's what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The two tied the knot last year in Mahabalipuram. Stars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding. They had also made donations to temples, and fed a number of children. They announced the arrival of the kids within months. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan always wanted to start a family. The actress has said that he is a complete family man. She said that she has met few men like Vignesh Shivan who are so supportive and encouraging of what their partners want in life. It was this trait that sealed the deal with her. Fans have congratulated her on social media... Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara film to wrap up in a few days; Yogi Babu in Film City shooting the last schedule

Dear friends ❤️

We have named our blessings , our babies like this ❤️ #Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan

உயிர் ருத்ரோநீல் N சிவன்#Ulag Daiwik N Shivan

உலக் தெய்விக் N சிவன் N stands for their best mother in the world #Nayanthara ❤️ Happiest & proudest moments of life #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r4RHp0wC8f — VigneshShivN (@VigneshShivN) April 3, 2023

Some days back, Shah Rukh Khan had paid a visit to the residence of Nayanthara. He has probably met the little ones. The actress is doing her first film with the Badshah of Bollywood.