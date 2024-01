Nayanthara who stole all your attention with her ravishing Bollywood debut in Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan is right now making headlines due to an FIR filed against her. The south lady superstar has been accused of promoting Love Jihad through her film Annapoorani. The film was released on December 1, 2023, and failed to impress the audience at the box office and merely collected around 5 crore reportedly. A complaint against Nayanthara's film has been filed in Mumbai that claims the character Jai says that Lord Ram was a meat eater and this has hurt the religious sentiments of the people. Also Read - Anjali Arora, Akshara Singh, Nayanthara and more South and Bhojpuri actresses' leaked MMS videos that went viral

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Nayanthara to Shruti Haasan: South Indian actresses who fell in love with married men

A complaint has been filed by the Hindi IT Cell at the Mumbai police station as Annapoorani has a wrong interpretation of Valmiki's Ramayana as there is a lot of criticism for Lord Ram. The storyline is about a girl who has big aspirations of becoming a chef, but being a daughter of a Hindu temple pujari she faces struggles to cool nonvegetarian food. The film also has a scene that has Nayanthara's character performing Nawaz as she covers her head with a scarf before a cooking competition. These few scenes from the film have left the people unhappy and hence there is an FIR filed against it. Also Read - Jawan beauty Nayanthara pens a heartwarming note for fans on completing 20 years; says 'You are the reason I got up...'

Trending Now

There are many who are stronly slamming teh film as a shame. "THIS MOVIE IS NOT JUST A SHAME BUT A SCAM. DONT GO ON THE NAME, THEY JUST USED OUR GODDESS NAME FOR AUDIENCE".

Annapoorani - antihindu movie । Boycott such movies and directors । #annapoorani pic.twitter.com/xRfIwn2Qxw — Kiran RJ (@kiranmai_rj) January 5, 2024

Annapoorani - antihindu movie । Boycott such movies and directors । #annapoorani pic.twitter.com/xRfIwn2Qxw — Kiran RJ (@kiranmai_rj) January 5, 2024

How can a 13 year old girl brought up in Brahmin family love the smell of non veg #Annapoorani #boycottnetflix @nanayantara75 pic.twitter.com/9TZuWDx3aN — Madhav #SanatanaDharma (@maddy_improving) January 7, 2024

We wonder if the makers will come out and speak about the unwanted controversy around their film.

Watch the video of Nayanthara along with Shah Rukh Khan.