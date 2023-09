It is Jawan director Atlee's birthday today. The popular South Indian director has clocked 37 years today. And this birthday will indeed be special for him not just because of Jawan but also because of embracing parenthood. Wishes are pouring in for the director from all corners of the world. And joining them is the wish of Jawan's leading lady, Nayanthara. Yes, you read that right.

Nayanthara wishes Jawan director Atlee on his birthday

The lady superstar took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of BTS from the sets of Jawan. It features her and Atlee together. The snaps are from their shoot of the metro scene. Nayanthara writes, "Happy Birthday Atlee, so proud of u." (sic). Check out the birthday wish of Nayanthara for Atlee here:

Did Nayanthara just debunk the upset rumours with Atlee?

Recently, Nayanthara made headlines for allegedly being upset with Atlee. A Hindustan Times report claimed that Nayanthara was unhappy because her role was chopped in the movie. Furthermore, the report claimed a source saying that Nayanthara felt the movie was made to look more like a Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer than otherwise. Deepika's role looked more like a full-fledged one than a cameo appearance. It said that Nayanthara was pissed about the same. She has a huge fan base down in the South and Nayanthara seems unhappy with the treatment of the film. However, it looks like all is fine between Atlee and Nayanthara. The actress' birthday wish might be considered as the same, don't you guys feel so?

Nayanthara upset with Atlee rumours grab headlines in entertainment news

Not just upset, it is being said that Nayanthara might not star in Bollywood films for a while. Well, Atlee did address the complaints of fans about having less of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi scenes in the new movie. The director says that people will always have something to say and that is fine. Someone will have expected something else and others might have been surprised. On a lighter note, Atlee claims that he has got new fans in the North and they seem happy so he is also in a happy space. Further, Atlee adds that there will be a little dissatisfaction with any product made.