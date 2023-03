Shah Rukh Khan’s another big film titled Jawan is scheduled to release in theaters on 2nd June 2023. Still, a lot of changes are happening around the star cast of the movie. Earlier Allu Arjun was supposed to play a cameo in the Atlee directorial. However, he passed on the role and now the makers are on the lookout for an actor to take up the position. Latest reports around the development suggest that makers have approached a popular south actor. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to team up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS project soon?

Allu Arjun was offered to play a cameo in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film would have marked the Pushpa actor's Bollywood debut. However, it is now learned that the Telugu superstar walked out of the project. Fans were super excited to learn that will play an important role in 's Jawan but they are now disappointed with the latest news. As per reports, Allu Arjun rejected the offer because of his hectic schedule. Currently, he is training himself to prepare for Pushpa: The Rule which is a sequel to yesteryear's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. He will continue the rigorous training for the next few months only to focus on his character.

Now latest reports suggest that Jawan makers have approached Telugu superstar . As they are looking for an actor who can fill in the position they have contacted RRR star. Ram Charan received immense popularity after the global success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. He became a name every other person talks about in Hollywood. Reportedly, Jawan makers want a superstar from the south Indian film industry to play the role. However, there is no official confirmation from the Jawan team and Ram Charan.

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. The film stars Nayanthara, , and Sanya Malhotra alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been shot in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Jawan is scheduled to release on 2nd January 2023 in theaters across the world.