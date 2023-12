Nayanthara is the lady superstar who has established herself as the top actress in the industry with her work in the last two decades. The actress has completed two decades, that's right. This year, she had three releases, that being, Jawan, Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. And now, a couple of minutes ago, the gorgeous actress shared a note dedicating it to her fans who have been by her side for the last 20 years.

Also Read - Christmas 2023: Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more – here's how Bollywood, South and TV stars are making merry

Nayanthara pens a heartfelt note for her fans on completing 20 years in the industry

Nayanthara's note will leave every fan emotional. The actress has highlighted her love for her fans in the most beautiful manner. On completing 20 years today, Nayanthara wants to tell her fans that they are the reason why she is still standing here after 20 years. She calls them the heartbeat of her career and her driving force. Nayanthara tells her fans that they are the "reason why I got up every time I was knocked down." The Jawan beauty says that without her fans, this journey would have been incomplete. She calls all her fans special. She calls them magic which transforms all her projects into more than just a film. On completing this 20-year milestone, Nayanthara tells her fans that she is celebrating them (her fans), the incredible, supportive, inspiring force that shaped her journey in the cinematic world. Have a look at Nayanthara's post here:

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Anushka Shetty: South Indian actresses' then and now transformation pictures will leave you shell-shocked

Watch this video of lady superstar Nayanthara here:

This year, Nayanthara was seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Iraivan that also starred Jayam Ravi and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food with Sai and Sathyaraj.

Nayanthara work front

Nayanthara has a couple of films in the pipeline if reports are anything to go by. She has The Test which also has Trisha Krishnan, R Madhavan, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine to name a few, states IMDb. The actress also has Mannangatti Since 1960 Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath. The movie went on floors in October 2023. As per reports, she also has Wikki6 which is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie also has Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Mysskin and Pradeep Ranganathan. It is said that Nayanthara will be reuniting with Prabhas after 16 years for Kannappa. As per reports, they will play Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. They both will have a cameo appearance. It is said that Nayanthara is in talks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.