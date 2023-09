Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is creating much hype and anticipation at the box office. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release this Thursday and marks Shah Rukh’s first-time collaboration with director Atlee. While Atlee is a big name in the southern film industry, it is his first time working with a Bollywood star in a Hindi film. Reportedly, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is keeping a tab at the box office and advance bookings of Jawan in order to make a crucial decision. Also Read - Jailer on OTT: Rajinikanth starrer to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Allu Arjun keeping an eye on Jawan box office

While the actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is keeping a close tab on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan box office. Director Atlee, who is a hotshot Tamil filmmaker has made 3 hit films in a row with Thalapathy Vijay and is now considering the lead star for his next film.

Reportedly, Atlee wants to make a film with Allu Arjun or Thalapathy Vijay. The director will be zeroing down on the lead star on the basis of their availability of dates. Allu Arjun will reportedly make a decision based on the success of Jawan at the box office. The actor will first wrap up Pushpa 2 before signing any new project.

Jawan box office prediction day 1

Jawan marks Shah Rukh;s second release of the year after the all-time blockbuster Pathaan. The film has been creating major anticipation amongst the audiences and will feature Shah Rukh in a double role. According to trade experts, Jawan will reportedly have the biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema and will clock Rs 75 crore on its opening day in India. The film is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore on Day 1 worldwide and Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh in the lead role, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone features in a special cameo appearance in the film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023.