Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh often finds herself in wedding rumours. The latest one is with Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander. As we know, he is one of the most sought after musicians from the South. The BGM and songs of Jawan are a rage. Rumours are surfacing that the two who have been good friends for a while now might take the plunge soon. But her father, Suresh Kumar has denied the same. He told the entertainment portal OTT play that there is "absolutely no truth" in the same. He was quoted as saying, "The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either."

Keerthy Suresh denies marrying Anirudh Ravichander

Keerthy Suresh also told journalist Subhash K Jha that the news is false. She said that he is just a friend of hers. The actress is very close to Priya Atlee and the Jawan director. She made a reel on Chaleya and shared it to support her friends. Other stars from the South like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli and Ram Pothineni also showed love to Jawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Anirudh Ravichander has given music to the number of Keerthy Suresh movies like Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Agnyaathavasi and others. The two are very close friends. Anirudh Ravichander has won over the Hindi audience with the album of Jawan.

Keerthy Suresh dating Dubai-based businessman?

Some months back, it was said that Keerthy Suresh was seeing a Dubai-based businessman named Farhan. These rumours began after she posted a pic of them on social media. After the reports went viral, she denied dating him. But the actress said that she was indeed in love, and would reveal the identity of her mystery man soon. Suresh Kumar, her father also clarified the rumours. He said that Farhan was only a good friend.

Anirudh Ravichander's dating life

Anirudh Ravichander made news for dating Andrea Jeremiah in the past. She was older to him. The news became viral after leaked pics of them kissing made their way on social media. He was 25 then. Anirudh Ravichander said it was unfortunate and distasteful that the pics went public.