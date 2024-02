Jawan maker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are proud parents to a baby boy Meer. The little one has turned one. The couple celebrated his first birthday in Disneyland, Paris. We can see pics where Priya is holding their baby. Dressed in denims, a beanie and jacket, Meer is looking super cute. We can see that he resembles his father. The couple wrote in the caption, "Our little bundle of joy is turning one today. Happy happy birthday our dear little MEER. God bless, mumma and papa loves you to the maximum forever and ever." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King delayed due to THIS reason?

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan comforts an emotional fan; netizens say 'Humanity still exists' [Watch]

Jawan maker Atlee shares pic of son on first birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

The little one was showered with love from celebs like Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Varun Dhawan, Radika Sarathkumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi are going to work with Keerthy Suresh in the next Hindi production of Atlee. The movie will be directed by Kalees who made the film Kee. The project is titled as VD18 as of now. Wamiqa Gabbi confirmed her part and said she was thrilled to work with him and Varun Dhawan. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan fans express disappointment as Ranbir Kapoor wins best actor for Animal over Jawan and Pathaan

Trending Now

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's connect with Meer

Last year, Atlee confirmed that his son was indeed name Meer. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan drew the connection with the superstar's father name. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan has a foundation named Meer Foundation that focuses on treatment, rehabilitation and empowerment of acid attack victims. It is named after his dad Meer Taj Mohammad. Shah Rukh Khan also revealed how Atlee told him he was going to be a dad during the making of Jawan. The superstar went to Chennai where he loved the hospitality extended by Priya Mohan.