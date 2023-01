Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara is one of the most loved actresses that have been in news for quite some time now. The actress will be seen in Atlee directed film Jawan alongside Bollywood superstar . Nayanthara who is a proud mother to twin boys recently spoke her heart out about her journey in the entertainment industry. The actress was quoted by a media portal wherein she said that there is so much that she has learned and gone through over the years. She even said that despite the mistakes that she has made, the good and bad phases, everything is good now. She called it a learning experience and said that it is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years. Nayanthara said that the audience and God have been kind to her and she feels blessed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film Pathaan promotions to kick off from Salman Khan's show?

Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021 and have produced films like Koozhangal, Netrikann, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, etc. She even opened up about her plans to make good films through her production company and said that she aims to make good films as she wants them to reach the audience. She said that believes in providing good content and making decent films as audiences connect with it.

On the work front, Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 with a Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She was seen in Ayya, Lakshmi, Super and more films. She will make her Bollywood debut with Jawan and the film will also feature Sanya Malhotra and in key roles. Jawan will release in five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 2.