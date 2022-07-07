Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan tells Vijay Sethupathi, 'You're the most wonderful actor I've ever seen in my life'; Super Deluxe actor looks at him in disbelief

Amid the reports of Vijay Sethupathi playing a villain in director Atlee's Jawan, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan praising Vijay is going viral on the internet. The Super Deluxe actor looks at SRK in disbelief as he gets showered by words of praise.