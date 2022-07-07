Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. It is now being said that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist, who will go one on one against SRK in the film. Amid the reports, an old video of SRK praising Vijay is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Shah Rukh tells Vijay, "I don't know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life." Vijay, who is sitting next to him, looks at SRK in disbelief as he gets showered by words of praise.

The video dates back to 2019 when Shah Rukh and Vijay along with Karan Johar addressed the press conference at the 10th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Vijay bagged the Best Actor award for Super Deluxe. The other nominees in the category were Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle, Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Advertisement

Take a look.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Jawan have approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain. According to a news portal, the handsome actor has agreed to play the role of villain in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The actor will soon join the sets of the film in Mumbai. The makers are yet to announce an official confirmation about Vijay being part of the cast. It would be interesting to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay battling it out.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan will also see Nayanthara in a lead role. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2023 and it will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.