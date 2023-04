Nayanthara recently visited a temple with hubby Vigesh Shivan, and the visit didn't go as planned due to the huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of both of their stars, which left the Jawan star. There was one fan who was trying to record the actress on his mobile phone, and she managed to keep an eye on him and got extremely angry, asking him to delete all the videos or she would break the phone. Just a few days ago, Nanyanathra visited Kamakshi Amman Temple along with Vignesh, where she wanted to give her offerings of flowers to the god for blessing her with twins and healthy babies. Later, after the pouja got over in the Amman temple, the couple proceeded to another temple, where there was a huge crowd gathered to see a glimpse of the lady superstar, and she was extremely upset that she couldn't even have a peaceful temple visit.

Watch the viral video of Nayaanthara getting extremely angry at a fan who was trying to click on her during her temple visit along with hubby Vignesh Shivan.

Well, being a celebrity comes with a high price, and this latest unfortunate incident with Nayanthara is a reminder that celebrities are public figures, not private properties, and should be given the space that they require. Nayanthara, who often obliges her fans with pictures and selfies wherever she gets spotted, looked extremely upset and angry as they planned for another temple darshan and as the police and security too were struggling to even walk due to the huge mob gathered at the railway station.

Even the fans of the actress are slamming the media and the people for this behaviour, asking, "Why media and fans are following them like beggars if they respect you then you give them respect, don't care them, see what will happen". Another user suggested that we should give importance to celebrities in order to remind them to respect their personal space. On professional front, Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut along with superstar in Jawaan, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry like never before as this is the first time both the superstars are coming together on the big screen.