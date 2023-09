Jawan star Nayanthara is right now in the happiest phase of her life, personally and professionally. The actress who is bashing super divas in her Bollywood debut film Jawan is in celebratory mode as her lifelines, her babies, and her twins have turned one. Nayanthara, who is a happy mother before anything else, took to her Instagram account and shared a long emotional note for her twins Ujir and Ulag on their duet birthdays. Nayanthara opened her heart out and revealed everything that she feels about her kids. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan comes up with a master plan to repeat Jawan like box office success

"My Twin Powers HBD to U2 ! 1 year of smiles , happiness and blessings ! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir & #Ulag ! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you ! Love you my babies ! You have made our life soooooo sparkling ✨ & colourful ! It’s a festival everyday ! With U2 ! My Uyir & my Ulag @nayanthara Amma & Appa love you 2 ! Toooooo much." Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognisable in this old video; netizens wonder if she is the same person

Nayanthara even mentioned why she celebrated her twins birthday at the twins towers, "Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2 ☺️☺️☺️☺️ thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation organizes special screening of the new movie for underprivileged individuals

Nayanthara even revealed the faces of her twins, and boy, these two munchkins are damn adorable.

Nayanthara was recently making headlines after reports surfaced of her being upset with her role being cropped in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and her character didn't come out strong. However, the actress rubbished the news by dropping a birthday post for the filmmaker Atlee and indirectly hinting all is well between them. Having said that, SRK expressed disappointment that Narmada's character didn't get the weightage that it deserved.