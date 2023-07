Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi is making news and how. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are very kicked about seeing him as the villain in the Atlee film. Merry Christmas, his movie with Katrina Kaif will be out on December 15, 2023. Moreover, there is buzz about his project with Kangana Ranaut. Vijay Sethupathi has one more reason to celebrate. Maaveeran, the comic satire film of Sivakarthikeyan is doing great business in the Tamil Nadu box office. It is the fourth highest grossing film of the year. After a slow start, the film picked up pace at the box office. Family audiences have flooded the theatres. Also Read - Karan Johar miffed over Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashing with Yodha? Netizens remind him of Ae Dil and Shivaay clash

The writer and director of Maaveeran is full of praise for Vijay Sethupathi. He gave his voice for the film without charging even a single paisa. Filmmaker Madonne Ashwin was quoted saying in an interview, "I am proud that

Sivakartikeyan and I are initiating this trend in the industry for the first time, so how can I ask for money for this? I won't be taking any money for this and I am so happy to be doing this for #Sivakarthikeyan." This proves that he is not only a great friend but someone who will chip in whole-heartedly for the cause of good cinema.

Vijay Sethupathi has an invisible presence through Maaveeran with his voiceover and fans have loved it. The talented star is being paid Rs 21 crores for Jawan. It is the highest for the role of a villain. It seems Kamal Haasan is the only one who has got a higher amount of Rs 25 crores. Vijay Sethupathi said he would have done Jawan for free as he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan publicly praised Vijay Sethupathi saying he was a fan of his work. He said he was one of the finest actors he had seen in his lifetime.