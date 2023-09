South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently basking in the glory of his film Jawan, recently made headlines after he refused to work with actor Krithi Shetty. While the actor is known for his professionalism in the film industry, Vijay’s refusal to work with an actor left many curious about the reason behind his move. Interestingly, the duo also worked together in a film, where Krithi was playing the role of Vijay’s daughter. In an interview, Vijay explained why he refused to work with Krithi on another film and said that it would have been awkward to romance someone he is playing a father to in another film. Also Read - Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi to Deepika Padukone, celebs who received death threats for insane reasons

Vijay Sethupathi refuses to romance Krithi Shetty, here’s why

In an old interview during the promotions of his film Laabam, Vijay revealed that he was offered a film with Krithi Shetty, but the actor refused to do the romantic movie as a lead pair because he could not romance someone who he was simultaneously working as a father in another film. The actor also said that he considers Krithi as his daughter.

Vijay, who is 45-years-old, refused to work with Krithi, 20, due to their massive age gap. The actor added that while the makers of the film wanted to rope in Krithi as the lead, he wasn't comfortable. Highlighting their collaboration in Uppena, where they played a father-daughter duo, Vijay added that the makers of Laabam were contemplating the idea of roping in Krithi Shetty for the female lead.

Vijay said that he turned down their advancements because he could not romance someone who was playing his daughter in a film that was being shot simultaneously. “This would have been such an awkward experience. I rejected the prospect of Krithi Shetty playing my love interest in Laabam,” the actor said in his interview.

Vijay Sethupathi’s dream run at the box office

Vijay was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Jawan, where he played the role of the main antagonist. Also starring Nayanthara in a pivotal role and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo, the Atlee directorial has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore (gross) mark at the worldwide box office within three weeks of its release. The film aims to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever and break more records at the box office. Vijay will next be seen in the film Ghost.