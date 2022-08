Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The film is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and stars Lady Superstar, Nayanthara as the female lead. Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and everyone is eager to watch his and Shah Rukh Khan’s face off on the big screen. Well, Sethupathi is a big name down South, and mostly in every film, he impresses one and all with his performance. His last two releases Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Vikram did fantastic at the box office. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay on Jawan sets, Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh wedding and more VIRAL pictures that turned out to be FAKE

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 20 crore to star in Jawan. A source told the portal that Vijay increased his fees from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 20 crore after he received the amazing response for his performance in Vikram.

The source added that to star in Jawan, Vijay had to leave two films. But, the character that Atlee has given is so powerful that he had no issues with losing other movies.

The source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is someone who respects talent and believes that every actor deserves to be paid handsomely. Vijay is one of the best actors we have in the industry, so the superstar didn’t want any awkward situation by asking for a discount on his remuneration.

Well, before Jawan, Vijay might be making his Bollywood debut with Merry Christmas or Mumbaikar. The former is being directed by and also stars in the lead role. Mumbaikar is directed by , and also features , Tanya Maniktala, and others.

There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Pushpa 2 as the antagonist. However, a few days ago, his publicist clarified that the actor will be seen as a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s film and he hasn’t signed any other movie.