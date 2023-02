Vijay Sethupathi has recently made a successful Hindi OTT debut with Farzi also starring Shahid Kapoor. Now he is looking forward to his next project Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar. The action drama will star Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Tamil actor spoke about the first time when he met Badshah of Bollywood. Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan to Naga Chaitanya: Top celebrities who got pulled up by traffic police for violating rules

In one of the recent interviews, Vijay Sethupathi recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Both Bollywood and Tamil superstars met for the first time at the Melbourne Film Festival. They were present in a panel when Shah Rukh Khan said that he is a big fan of Vijay Sethupathi's

After the event, the two met in person that is when SRK went up and said he didn't speak of good words at the Melbourne Film Festival for him just because they were at a public forum. He really meant it, he wasn't naive and had seen his work in Vikram Vedha. SRK appreciated Vijay's performance in the action thriller

Vijay Sethupathi was really excited and happy about King Khan praising his work. Later the actor expressed that he would like to bankroll a project for him. He said one day he would like to be a producer for one of his projects. To this SRK replied why just produce he wants him to act also and then Jawan happened.

This way their much-awaited upcoming movie Jawan came on board. On the sets of Jawan, Vijay was very nervous about sharing the screen with King Khan. However, he made him very comfortable and pampered him like a kid. The master actor was glad that he didn't have the first few scenes with SRK.

Later with time, the two got friendly while shooting Jawaan. This genuine act shows the magnanimity of Shah Rukh Khan, he is not insecure even at this stage of his career. Jawan is an action thriller helmed by Atlee also starring Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.