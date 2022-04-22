and starrer Jersey has hit the big screens today. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name which had released in 2019. The movie starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, and it was a hit at the box office. The Telugu movie also received two National Awards, Best Editing and Best Feature Film – Telugu. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had directed the original film, has also helmed the remake, and critics have given Jersey mixed to positive reviews. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar shares gorgeous video of enjoying cherry blossoms; fans say, ‘You are the only reason for me to support Mumbai’

Recently, Nani watched the film, and he took to Twitter to share his review. The actor tweeted, “Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies.” Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 star Yash gets EMOTIONAL as his film receives massive success; says, 'Thank you isn't enough'

Shahid replied to Nani and wrote, “Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor back to work post marriage, BTS pics from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Animal go viral

Jersey was slated to release on 14th April 2022, but it was postponed by a week, and it has been released today. While it is expected to do well at the box office, KGF 2 storm might be a hurdle for the film. The Yash starrer’s Hindi version has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, and that might create an issue for Jersey.

While talking to BollywoodLife about Jersey, Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi had said, “It’s pretty interesting. Movies that have come over the last few weeks and have done phenomenally well are action entertainers, so people who want to watch something different Jersey seems to be a great option for them. It’s a movie that’s carrying great reports and it’s a remake of a hugely successful Telugu film by the same name and it is directed by the same director. So, there’s a minimal scope of it going wrong. The music is spot on and this is Shahid Kapoor’s film after the huge success of . It has a lot working for it. What we can’t predict is that it’s coming against a wave called KGF 2 and it will have to make its own space day by day. It may not open big, but it will continue to grow over the weekend because of the word of mouth and eventually score a respectable total.”