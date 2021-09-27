Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's reaction after watching the original film starring Nani will make you excited for the sports drama

Yesterday, we saw several filmmakers dropping the release date of their biggies and among them the producers of 's Jersey announced that the sports drama will be the last release of 2021 as it will hit the screens on December 31. For the unversed, the film is the remake of the Telugu of the same name, which featured Nani, Shraddha Srinath and in lead roles. Today, we saw Shahid Kapoor interacting with fans on Twitter and one of them asked to describe Nani in one word, to which, Shahid replied, "“I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.” Well, we are sure that these words from Shahid will make Nani super happy. Also Read - Jersey: Nani’s comment on Shahid Kapoor playing his role from the original will make the Kabir Singh actor very happy

I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film. https://t.co/OrAwHkROpd — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

A few weeks back, when Nani was asked to comment on Shahid stepping into his shoes for Jersey, he said, "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.” Also Read - Diwali dhamaka: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to take on THIS Marvel film at the box office this festive season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Talking about Jersey, Shahid Kapoor earilier said, "It took me some time to decide what to do next after ' '. But the minute I saw 'Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It's a wonderful, inspiring, and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.'' It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and produced by , Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film also features and in key roles. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor looks stylish and glamorous as she graces magazine cover but it's her super-expensive Louis Vuitton bag that grabs our attention