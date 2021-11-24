The trailer launch of Jersey was launched amid much fanfare yesterday, 23rd November, in the presence of lead stars and , director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and producers , Dil Raju and Aman Gill, with the media also turning out in large numbers. And where there's the media, expect the celebrities in attendance to be bombarded by an onslaught of questions, both about the film and otherwise. Expectedly, most of the questions were directed toward the man of the moment, Shahid Kapoor, but some were also reserved for the other guests. BollywoodLife, who was also present at the Jersey trailer launch, decided to quiz veteran producer and one of India's most successful filmmakers, Allu Aravind, on something we were extremely eager to know. Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals he approached everybody 'like a beggar' after doing a blockbuster like Kabir Singh

So, basically we asked Allu Aravind if he has a crossover, pan-India film in mind with a major Bollywood and Tollywood star both headlining the project. For the uninitiated, his production company, Geetha Arts, was one of the first studios to bring a huge Telugu cinema star like Chiranjeevi into mainstream Bollywood, and cast him opposite a big Bollywood star at the time, Juhi Chawla, in movies like Pratibandh and The Gentleman, the former being quite a big hit, too.

Sheepishly divulging some details, Allu Aravind said, "Well, I wouldn't say the thought hasn't crossed my mind, there are plans, things are being discussed, but this isn't the right place or stage to talk about them. Today, let it just be about Jersey, let's just focus on that. When the time comes, we'll reveal that and discuss that, too."

Jersey is an official remake of Nani's superhit Telugu movie by the same name and helmed by the same Director. It releases in theatres on 31st December.