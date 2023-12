Known for directing projects like Kaatchipizhai and Iraivi, Director Karthik Subbaraj has a very special reason to celebrate. Karthik's directorial Jigarthanda double aka Jigarthanda 2 which is an action comedy recently released on Netflix. Jigarthanda double is a tribute to American actor Clint Eastwood. A fan page of the same film tweeted to Client's official X (formerly known as twitter) page that how the above film is a tribute to him. Taking everyone by surprise, Client's team replied to the fans post. Client's team mentioned that Client is aware about this film, and he will soon watch the film.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Dhanush took 6 minutes FLAT to write the lyrics of Kolaveri Di?

Karthik Subbaraj expresses gratitude for Client's acknowledgement to Jigarthanda double

Karthik Subbaraj's happiness knew no bound when Client Eastwood's team replied. Naturally he was unable to control his excitement. Check out Client's team reply below. Also Read - Petta: Rajinikanth's film gets a good start in the US with pre-sales around Rs 1.22 crore

Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X.Its available in Netflix.We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie.We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age.Please watch it once u get some time. pic.twitter.com/y3J6Oj84aV — Vijay (@Vijay70269050) December 13, 2023

Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You. https://t.co/4UpiIOSzdj — Clint Eastwood Official (@RealTheClint) December 13, 2023

Following this Karthik poured his heart out on X (formerly known as twitter). He wrote that the film is a heartfelt dedication to Client on behalf of millions of Indian fans. Check out the tweet below. Also Read - Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for Rajinikanth's next

Trending Now

Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon... ????❤️ This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India... Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once… https://t.co/nDF0Atr59g — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 14, 2023

Apart from Client, the movie also pays tribute to South superstar Rajinikanth. In fact, the Robo actor posted a long appreciation post after the release of the film. Jigarthanda DoubleX which stars actors like Raghava Lawrence, S. J. Suryah and Nimisha Sajayan is set in the backdrop of 70’s. The movie is a prequel to 2014 Jigarthanda. Jigarthanda DoubleX is about a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating to make a film.

On work front, Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film is an action thriller titled Game Changer. The movie stars actors like Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from them the movie also feature actors Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil and Nassar.