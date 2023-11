Other than Tiger 3, the movie that is making waves in theatres on Diwali 2023 is Jigarthanda Double X. It stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. Both of them are known as powerful actors but this time, it is filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj who is walking away with all the praise. Jigarthanda DoubleX is the story of a filmmaker and a gangster. The film is set in the year 1975 where these two collaborate to make a movie. It is inspired by the world of Western films. People who have seen the film cannot stop raving about the unique cinematic experience. The maximum praise is coming for the director Karthik Subbaraj. Fans believe this is one of his best works so far. Also Read - Jigarthanda Double X Movie review: Dhanush gives thumbs up to Raghava Lawrence, lauds Karthik Subbaraj’s craft

Karthik Subbaraj leaves fan raving about his work

In the past, he has made movies like Pizza, Penguin, Jigarthanda and Petta. The director is known for his unique style of story-telling. The audience who has seen it is saying that Jigarthanda Double X is the experience of a lifetime. Take a look at some of the reactions...

In a sea of "message" movies where the film most often falls prey to the "message", #JigarthandaDoubleX is a pearl where the craftsmanship of filmmaking is used brilliantly to convey a thought about how powerful the medium of cinema can be. Kudos @karthiksubbaraj — sandeep padhi (@sandeeppadhi86) November 12, 2023

Thanks for making a movie like this @karthiksubbaraj ❤️ #JigarthandaDoubleX — Nishanth (@Nishanth_24hrs) November 12, 2023

#JigarthandaDoubleX 5 / 5 ⭐?

Film of the year ??

A Karthik Subbaraj padam ?#sjsurya another HiT ? #Lawrence master career Best performance ??

Emotional + best climax ever ?? #SANA bgm ??

Overall best theatre experience film ? ?**mala itha da padam pic.twitter.com/6qNrISv7L4 — ej__06 (@EJeeva15) November 12, 2023

@karthiksubbaraj One Of The Masterpiece Interval I Have Ever Seen #JigarthandaDoubleX ⚡ — ᐯIᐯΞK (@VivekJD6) November 12, 2023

#JigarthandaDoubleX

Whole content & Making style of this movie just awesome ? Will show a signature, what is that - Ya ok ... " A #KarthikSubbaraj

Padam ❤️? " Highly Highly.. satisfied ❤️‍?Another Gem ? pic.twitter.com/H7JkET0XZD — Shihas .S (@iam_shihas) November 12, 2023

This is for you na #KarthikSubbaraj ?❤️ I completely enjoyed #JigarthandaDoublex !

I just went to the theatre for one name @karthiksubbaraj ! Thank you for this treat na. Extraordinary film-making style ! - A Proud Fanboy ? pic.twitter.com/0SjyzB4y4V — Saran Parker (@iamsaranparker3) November 12, 2023

Dear @karthiksubbaraj as you mentioned you don't choose art

Art chooses you ✨️ The best theatrical cinema I have ever seen ❤️ Cinema is forever ? Thanks for the lifetime experience @karthiksubbaraj ?❤️#JigarthandaDoublex needs to celebrate DOT! pic.twitter.com/0kQ93dRsWC — insaaf Izzudeen (Thalapathy❤️) (@insaafizzu) November 12, 2023

We can see that people are praising Jigarthanda Double X to the skies. It looks like he has one more winner on his hands. The filmmaker is known for his unique screenplays and plots. Raghava Lawrence was last seen in Chandramukhi 2.