Jigarthanda DoubleX has turned out to be a money spinner at the Tamil box office. Moreover, Karthik Subbaraj is getting immense acclaim for his vision in terms of story telling and narration. This has been one of the finest sequels in Kollywood. A success meet was held where the lead stars SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence were present along with Karthik Subbaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan. The filmmaker said he felt that the movie was blessed by the Almighty. However, a question from a reporter left a sense of distaste at the event. The filmmaker called him out in public.

The reporter asked him why did he cast actress Nimisha Sajayan who is not beautiful and yet made her deliver such a great performance. Karthik Subbaraj told the reporter that such mindset was not a good one. He said that it is wrong to say that someone is not beautiful. Subbaraj said it was wrong on part of him to say that. Nimisha Sajayan plays the role of Malaiyarasi a fierce tribal woman who is the wife of Caeser (Raghava Lawrence). Later on, Santhosh Narayanan took to X and commented that such a ridiculous question around the actress' beauty was just to create controversy. He said things had not changed in the past nine years when people had asked Jigarthanda Figuredhandha question.

Nimisha Sajayan is getting love for her work in Chitta as well. The movie around child sexual abuse had Siddharth in the male lead. Two days back filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took a stand for Leo actress Trisha. Actor Mansoor Ali Khan said he thought he would do a bedroom scene with Trisha but none of that happened. He said he had done many sexual assault scenes before and it was not new for him. But he was not in the same frame as Trisha. Lokesh Kanagaraj said it was condemnable and respect for fellow artistes was a must.