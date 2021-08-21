Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own the Urus Graphite Capsule Lamborghini, Nayanthara makes her engagement with Vignesh Shivan official and more South newsmakers of the week

In the last week, we saw several biggies from the south industry grabbing the limelight for their personal and professional work. While the RRR actor Jr NTR became the first citizen of the country to own the Urus Graphite Capsule edition of Lamborghini, Netrikann star Nayanthara and producer Vignesh Shivan made their fans super happy by making their engagement official. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Fans DISCOVER Ranbir Kapoor KISSING Alia Bhatt during a throwback trip! Can you spot the lovey-dovey pic too?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automobili Ardent India ®️ (@automobiliardent)

RRR actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR is fond of swanky SUVs and sports bikes. While the Janatha Garage star has some amazing collections of two and four-wheelers in his garage, the actor recently ordered and imported a brand-new car from a foreign country since it is not available in India. The new beast is Urus Graphite Capsule edition of Lamborghini, which reportedly costs around Rs 3.75 crore. The Jai Lava Kusa star became the first Indian to buy this lavish car. Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

Nayanthara makes her engagement with Vignesh Shivan official

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara, who always preferred to stay mum on her thoughts on taking her relationship with Vignesh Shivan to another level, recently confessed that they both are engaged. During the promotions of Netrikann, the gorgeous lady revealed this and said that only family members and close friends were present during their engagement.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

While Suriya has said in his interviews that he considers Kamal Haasan his guru, we might see both the stars sharing the screen space for a movie. Malayalam cinematographer-director Amal Neerad said in his latest interview that he has written a script keeping both the stars in mind and Kamal and Suriya have even agreed to discuss about it. Reportedly, the script is in its final stage and post its completion the filmmaker will meet both the actors for the narration. Well, we hope that the duo agrees to this project.



to star in 's next with Shankar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Popular Malayalam star, Fahadh Faasil has been grabbing our attention for his impeccable acting skills in his recent projects due to which he bagged several biggies of Tollywood and Kollywood. After 's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, the latest reports suggest that Fahadh has been roped in to play a crucial role in Ram Charan's next with filmmaker Shankar. Reportedly, the actor will play a brutal character in this pan-India project.

Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest paid south-Indian actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actor Vijay Official Fan Page (@vijay_official)

Well, we all know that Thalapathy Vijay charges Rs 100 crore per movie and this time his remuneration has witnessed a huge hike as he signed Thalapathy 66, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Reportedly, the actor might get around Rs 110-120 crore for this pan-India film, which makes him the highest paid south star.