RRR star Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own THIS swanky SUV – deets inside

Well, we all know that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR is fond of swanky SUVs and sports bikes. While the Janatha Garage stars has some amazing collections of two and four-wheelers, the latest reports suggest that he has ordered and imported a brand new car from a foreign country, which is not available in India. We are talking about the Urus Graphite Capsule edition of Lamborghini. Automibili Ardent shared the pics of this car on its Instagram account and wrote, "Country’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule finds home in Hyderabad. This one comes finished in Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. Seen here in Bangalore before delivery, this car will make its way to actor @jrntr’s garage. #Lamborghini #Urus #GraphiteCapsule #JrNTR #V8 #Bangalore via @manishasrani87." Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR and more: Alia Bhatt is set to become the pan-India queen with these upcoming biggies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automobili Ardent India ®️ (@automobiliardent)

The Jai Lava Kusa star has become the first Indian to buy Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule and we might see other stars soon booking this amazing car. On the professional front, Jr NTR will be next seen in RRR, which is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment and also stars , , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film is directed by director SS Rajamouli. Reportedly made on the budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and others. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa and more upcoming Bollywood multi-starrers that we cannot wait for!