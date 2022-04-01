Jr NTR calls Salman Khan the biggest action star in India: 'We are like youngsters in front of him'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has become the biggest blockbuster of India within a week of its theatrical release. The movie, which stars Jr NTR and in the lead, has smashed some of the biggest box office records and it continues to rake in moolah from all across the globe. While Jr NTR and Ram Charan have impressed the audience with their high-octane action sequences in RRR, Jr NTR considers the biggest action star in India. Also Read - RRR: Kangana Ranaut reviews Ram Charan-Jr NTR's movie; says, 'Long live Rajamouli' [Watch Video]

When Jr NTR was asked to name the biggest action star in the country, the Telugu actor confessed that he is a big fan of Salman and told Bollywood Hungama, "The whole world knows it's Salman Khan. I've been his fan for a very long time." Talking about how Salman promoted RRR, Jr NTR said, "It was so sweet of him, so nice of him. A star of that stature. We are like youngsters in front of him. The love he has given to RRR, to Charan and Rajamouli, we are very grateful for it."

Responding to a fan question whether he would like to work with , Jr NTR said, "Absolutely. I would love to. He is a ball of energy. After RRR, we are this one big industry. We are not going to have restrictions to stop us from sharing screen space. I think it will be wonderful to work with a lot of people. There are many actors in the Indian film industry and we'll all get together. There'll be a nice sharing of talent."

During the trailer launch of RRR, Salman had said that he really loves Jr NTR's acting. He called him a natural performer. He had also showed his excitement on the film's release and warned the industry, "Don’t dare to release any new picture for the following four months after the release of RRR,” implying that the film’s box office performance will be phenomenal.

With its worldwide earnings touching Rs 652 crore on its sixth day, far surpassing even the collections of The Kashmir Files, RRR has proved that S.S. Rajamouli's competition is himself, after edging out his own Baahubali: The Beginning from the No. 2 all-time blockbuster spot, he has only Baahubali: The Conclusion to dislodge to establish RRR as Indian cinema's highest-ever grosser.