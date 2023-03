RRR actor Ram Charan hosted a star-studded party in Hyderabad for his birthday on 27th March. The grand bash was attended by almost every well-known celebrity from Telugu cinema. Present at the party were, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, and more. His co-star Jr. NTR was absent which lead to speculation that things are not going right between the two actors. Many wondered what could be the reason for not attending the birthday celebration of his dear friend. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra corrects interviewer for calling RRR a Bollywood film; netizens troll her for calling it a Tamil movie

Well, 2 days later it is reported that Jr. NTR himself hosted a birthday party for his wife on 26th March. The Telugu superstar’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s and ’s birthday falls a day apart. A couple of unseen pictures from the intimate celebration hit the internet and the actor is seen sharing loving moments with his wife. The couple called for a close affair with a handful of friends and family members in attendance. Several photos of Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday are now doing rounds on the internet. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn says RRR won at the Oscars 2023 because of him; here's why

Jr. NTR and Ram Charan shared the screen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. They headlined the period drama by playing the role of revolutionaries, Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR garnered fame across the world winning several international accolades. The film also bagged Oscars 2023 for its popular track Naatu Naatu in the category of best Original song. The team is currently relishing the success of RRR and even the fans were spotted celebrating the big achievement. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose expresses joy on winning BL Awards 2023 right on the heels of Oscars 2023

On the work front, Jr. NTR is gearing up for his next project tentatively titled NTR 30. The makers have kept fans hooked sharing major updates of the movie that will soon hit the floors. Bollywood actress will play the leading lady making her debut in Tollywood.

On the other hand, Ram Charan recently completed the shoot of his upcoming movie whose working title was RC 15. A few days back the makers announced the title Game Changer sharing the first look. In the lead role, the movie also stars Bollywood diva who has already worked in Telugu cinema. Game Changer is slated to release later this year.