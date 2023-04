Jr. NTR is on cloud nine after the success of his film RRR which won Oscars this year. Many Hollywood filmmakers were impressed and left in awe of the epic adventure and cinematic experience of the magnum opus. Earlier, RRR actor Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli attracted international offers. Now, Jr. NTR has also got his ticket to Hollywood. Impressed with the actor’s performance in the period drama, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn expressed his desire to work with him. Read on to know what the director has to say about roping in the Tamil superstar in his universe. Also Read - South News Weekly RECAP: Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Citadel world premiere, Kajal Aggarwal reveals son Kabir's face on his 1st birthday and more

James Gunn is so much impressed by Jr. NTR in RRR that he wants to star him in his movies. In an exclusive interview with News18, the filmmaker said he wants to work with the actor one day. James was questioned if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who would it be. Responding to this, he tried to recall the name of the actor who played Bheem in RRR. The director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR 'with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything.' he further appreciated Jr. NTR saying he is amazing and cool.

Further asked if he has any particular role in mind for the actor, he replied he will have to figure it out and that would take a little while. In the same interview, James Gunn that the musical element in Guardians of the Galaxy is inspired by Bollywood. The director states Bollywood movies are all about art and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is busy working on his upcoming movie tentatively titled NTR 30 directed by . For the same, he has joined hands with Bollywood stars and Saif Ali Khan. He has also landed a role opposite in WAR 2. He is said to play an antagonist in Yash Raj Films spy universe film.