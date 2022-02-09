We are living in strange times since March 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic started to spread in India and the entire world. India is currently going through the third wave of the pandemic. At this stage, it seems like the worst is over as there has been a decline in the cases throughout the country. Many filmmakers have announced new release dates of their films and it now seems that they will have a theatrical release. From Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR to Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and more, here's a look at some of the most anticipated South films switch should be worth the wait. Also Read - RRR to be better than Baahubali, Prabhas-Deepika Padukone to start shooting Project K, Thalapathy Vijay reunites with Atlee and more Trending South News Today

RRR

Acharya

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Radhe Shayam

KGF 2

Jr NTR and ’s RRR might probably be the biggest film of 2022. Directed by helmer SS Rajamouli, the film’s release has been postponed several times already. The film is now slated to release on March 25., Ram Charan, , and starrer is another anticipated film. It was earlier scheduled to release on Feb 4, 2022. Now, it will be arriving on April 29.and star in this one. Directed by Parasuram, it is an action-comedy film. The movie was slated to release on April 1, 2022. Its new release date is May 12, 2022.and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama film. It is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. According to reports, the film will be arriving on March 11, 2022.Yash starrer KGF 2 is a highly-anticipated sequel. It’s slated for a April 14 release. Apart from Yash, the film also stars , Srinidhi Shetty, and .

So which film are you most excited for? Vote below and let us know.