Jr NTR's show, EMK- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is getting all the love from the audience. Fans have also praised Jr NTR's hosting skills. The has become quite popular. Jr NTR made his debut on the small screen with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 1 Telugu. Ram Charan was the first guest on Jr NTR's EMK- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The recent episode of the show will see Jr NTR revealing some details about his personal life. He was seen talking about one of the contestant's bald head issues. He spoke of being obese in the past and also revealed that he was called ugly by the people.

This confession of Jr NTR has made fans love him more. People have appreciated him for confessing such a big thing in front of everyone. For the unversed, Jr NTR was mocked for being overweight and underwent liposuction to lose weight for his movie Yama Donga. Jr NTR is now a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR. RRR is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. The introductory promos of the lead characters and Dosti track have already garnered a monstrous response from the audience. While the mega-budget film is set to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to push the film to the next year, since it doesn't look that the pandemic scenario will come under control till October.

Apparently, the film might release on January 7, 2022. Interestingly, three Tollywood biggies are releasing around that time, which are Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati-Nithya Menen's Bheemla Nayak and Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.