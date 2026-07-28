Jr NTR suffers shoulder INJURY while shooting for Dragon, here's what happened next

Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury while shooting Dragon. The actor's team reassured fans that there is no cause for concern and shared that he will focus on recovery before returning to work.

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury

Jr NTR Health Update: Jr NTR had a shoulder injury and will take a six- to eight-week break from work after doctors urged him to get some rest. The actor was injured on Monday evening while filming Dragon and got a medical test shortly after. His team confirmed the news in an official statement, saying, "We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening."

What did doctors advice Jr NTR?

Following the actor's checkup, a team of doctors headed by Dr J Madhusudan Rao and Dr R A Purnachandra Tejaswi advised total rest to aid in his recovery.

The statement added, "Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery."

? Official: Jr NTR has sustained a shoulder injury this evening. Doctors have advised 6–8 weeks of complete rest for a full recovery. His office confirms there's no cause for concern. Wishing him a speedy recovery. ?? #JrNTR #NTR #Tollywood #Dragon pic.twitter.com/juw5TV6KFp — Jitendra (@Jitendra_9012) July 27, 2026

Fans have been told not to worry

The actor's team issued a statement and reassured fans that the injury is not serious. "We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," the statement said.

Jr NTR injured during Dragon's shoot

Jr. NTR has been filming Dragon, his next movie with director Prashanth Neel. The actor got injured during the shoot of the movie. On the actor's birthday in May, the movie's title and first look were revealed, showcasing him in a demanding action role.

In the teaser, Jr. NTR plays a merciless murderer in a bloody universe where different factions vie for control of the opium trade. The release date of Dragon is set for June 11, 2027.

Jr NTR to prioritise rest over shoot for now

As of now, the actor will prioritise his recovery over filming responsibilities. According to his team, further information on his health will be released in the upcoming weeks.

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