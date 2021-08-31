Jyotika makes her Insta debut and creates a record but it is Suriya's comment that takes the cake â€” read deets

Jyotika is finally on Instagram. The actress has always had a loyal fan following in the South, and her Insta debut has proved it. She has got 1.4 million followers in a span of six hours. The lady began her journey on social media with a post on Incredible India. She has shared photos from her trip to Ladakh. Known as one of India's most rugged and tough terrains, it is also blessed with spectacular beauty. She wrote, "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u...Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous!

Jyotika's husband Tamil superstar Suriya had the sweetest reaction. He said, "My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta." The couple have been happily married for 15 years now. The couple had first met in the year 1999 when Jyotika was filming Poovellam Kettupar. They were not big stars then and struggling to make a name for themselves. In 2001, Suriya impressed one and all in Nandha. She recommended his name to Gautham Menon who was doing the remake of Force, Kaakha Kaakha. They were friends since a while but love blossomed on the sets. They got hitched in 2006.