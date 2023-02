It is a sad day for all Telugu film lovers. K Vishwanath one of the most iconic filmmakers of the industry passed away at 92. He was suffering from age-related ailments. The demise happened at his Hyderabad residence. Top names from the industry like Pawan Kalyan and K Raghavendra Rao have reached his home to pay their last respects. He has won the National Award five times in his illustrious career. In his career, he has given us movies like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Swarna Kamalam. He started his career as an audiographer in Madras. Later, on he became a sound engineer. K Vishwanath started his work in the Telugu industry with Pathala Bhairavi in 1951. Also Read - K Vishwanath conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi calls him an outstanding filmmaker

In 1965, he made his directorial debut with Aatma Gowravam, which won the State Nandi Award. Sankarabharanam is one of his films that kind of became a craze with every industry. In Hindi, it is made as Sur Sangam. Celebs have condoled his demise on social media...

This is indeed a heartbreaking moment. But as they say, legends never die. The filmmaker has left an impression on generations with his movies, story-telling, content and knowledge. We extend our condolences to the family!