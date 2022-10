Jyotika is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. The actress was last seen in Udanpirappe which was released on Amazon Prime Video last year, and her performance in the movie was appreciated a lot. The actress celebrates her 44th birthday today, and her fans have been pouring wishes on social media. As a treat to her fans, her new film Kaathal: The Core has been announced. Kaathal will be a Malayalam film and it will star Mollywood superstar Mammootty as the male lead.

took to Twitter to share the first-look poster of the film. He tweeted, “Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby Kaathal - The Core | @kaathalthecore Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika.”

Here’s unveiling the title of Mammootty Kampany's next project Directed by Jeo Baby Kaathal - The Core | @kaathalthecore Wishing a very happy birthday to Jyotika ?@MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/dsnqD6FyW7 — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 18, 2022

Well, fans of Mammootty and Jyotika are super excited about the movie. Check out their tweets below…

While Jyotika mainly features in Tamil films, she has done a few Malayalam and Telugu films as well. Her last Malayalam movie was the 2009 release Seetha Kalyanam, so with Kaathal, she will make her comeback in Mollywood after a gap of 14 years.

Kaathal: The Core will be directed by Jeo Baby who has helmed films like 2 Penkuttikal, Kunju Daivam, Kilometers and Kilometers, and The Great Indian Kitchen. The 2021 release The Great Indian Kitchen received a fantastic response, and recently at Filmfare Awards South, the lead actress of the film, Nimisha Sajayan, won the Best Actress (Malayalam) award.