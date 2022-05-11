Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie in which she is draped in a towel. She is seen clicking a picture of a note which is by her stylist Neerajaa Kona. It seems the note is pasted on a mirror. Here face is not visible in the pic. The note read, "Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that." Samantha’s reply was, "Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note." Have a look at the pic below: Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh spotted at the airport; netizens troll him again, 'Ye firse ghar ke curtains pehen ke aagaya'

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp-Camille Vasquez dating rumours, BTS release third track-list for Proof album and more

Meanwhile, in a past interview with Filmfare, Samatha spoke about bouncing back after her separation with . She had said, “I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong. Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu clarifies his Bollywood jibe, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding date and more

She had added, “I came from very very humble beginnings and I saw success immediately with my first film. But from a normal point of view you would be like ‘Whoa this girl just made it, she hit the jackpot and she should feel so happy’. But it wasn’t like that. I felt like ‘Why me? I don’t deserve this. I don’t look like any of the other girls’. And it destroyed me even further that I wasn’t good enough for all the love that I was receiving from the audience and I wasn’t good enough for all these big projects that I was getting.”