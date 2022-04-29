turned 35 yesterday. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress took to Twitter today to have an Ask Me Anything (AMA session). A user asked her how she feels about receiving so much hate and love at the same time. In a very zen-like response, she wrote, “I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all ♥️.” Have a look at her tweet below: Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Ammi REVIEWS the movie; says, 'Film bohot...'

I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all ♥️#AskSam https://t.co/RyLXiPjxca — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 29, 2022

The actress was also asked 'If you looked into the heart of your enemy what do you think you would find that is different from what is in your own heart?' She replied, "A different perspective."

It can be recalled that on October 2, 2021, the actress and announced that they are getting separated. Their joint statement had read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."