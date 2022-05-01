Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released on 28th April 2022. The film stars , Nayanthara, and in the lead roles, and while fans of these actors are loving the movie, a lot of people feel that Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a problematic film. The movie revolves around a man who is cheating on his girlfriends, and still, two girlfriends are fighting for him. Many have also mentioned that it’s an outdated film and such stories were seen on the big screen in the 80s and 90s. Also Read - Sanjjanaa Galrani's pregnancy glow beats the bright hue of her wine red ruffled gown in this stunning maternity photoshoot [VIEW PICS]

Recently, in an interview on Galatta Plus, Vignesh opened up about the criticism and said, "I don't know much about (subjects) like feminism and sexism. I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don't know if I am mature enough to balance the fun (and social issues)."

A few days ago, during a Q&A session on Twitter, when Samantha was asked about the film, the actress had said, "I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect .. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me."

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been doing well at the box office. In four days, the movie has approximately collected Rs. 23 crore which is good. Recently, along with Nayanthara, Vignesh had visited theatres to see the reaction of the audiences. The filmmaker, who is also in a relationship with the actress, tweeted, “With my Kanmani #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal theatre visit Jus wanted to enjoy and experience the theatre Vibe ! See it to believe it for yourselves too.”