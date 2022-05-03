Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring , Nayanthara, and has been getting a good response at the box office. The movie has collected approx. Rs. 25 crore in five days, and it is expected to stay steady in the coming days. While Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, Samantha’s performance in it is being appreciated a lot. A few days ago, the actress had shared a video thanking her fans for giving so much love to her character Khatija and now, she has penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Also Read - Mouni Roy and her stunning fashion sense: 8 times Brahmastra actress sizzled in sequins, glitter and metallic outfits

Samantha posted on Instagram, "Khatija Thankyou @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role . Comedy is my favourite genre and it's always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl). You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful Thankyou @jukalker@sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath I love you."

Samantha, who has been busy shooting for her next in Kashmir with , had earlier said in the video, "Thank you guys for the overwhelming response to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It means the world to me. I wish I was there to see all of you guys enjoy the film. But, the response, the messages, and tweets mean the world to me. Thank you so much!"

Well, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is also being criticised for its concept of two females fighting for a man who has been cheating on them. A few days ago, in an interview on Galatta Plus, Vignesh opened up about the criticism and said, “I don’t know much about (subjects) like feminism and sexism. I just make movies to entertain. I faced backlash even with Paava Kadhaigal. For me, entertainment is the main goal, and I move the story towards that. Even when we write a song, the first priority is to make it a hit. 90 percent of my thoughts are about whether the scene is enjoyable. And other things come within the remaining 10 percent. I don’t know if I am mature enough to balance the fun (and social issues).”