starrer gangster drama was made on high expectations. The buzz around the film before its release was immense and the makers had anticipated that it will be massive hit. However, things didn't go as planned and Kabali received negative response from critics and audience alike. Director Pa Ranjith recently revealed he was depressed after Kabali got negative reviews after its release.

At the audio launch event of his upcoming film, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Ranjith said, "This one word 'Jaybheem' has brought me here. The journey that started at Attakum has come till the star moves. I didn't nurture anyone. I just used them. They were talented. It was a pleasure to work with them. I learned from sir. Chennai 28 Films shaped my life. It taught me that we can take what we set our mind to. Sasi sir called me and sat down when I was an assistant. I was surprised. I will never forget him. That's the reason I treat my assistants well. I can go on and on."

He then revealed, "Vetrimaran sir proved that a film can be made without any compromise. I wished that these three people were present at this ceremony. Next, two producers are very important in my life, one is Kalaipuli Thanu sir and Gnanavel sir. The freedom he gave when he did Kabali to Kalaipuli sir was great. He agreed for me that he didn't like climax. Even though the film was said to be a hit after its release, no one in the industry agreed. So I was depressed, but he was the one who called me and showed me the collection of the film and encouraged me a lot. I would not be here today if Gnanavel sir had not released . I wish they were all here. That's why I wanted all the people who should not be forgotten in my lifetime to be like this."

Meanwhile, the noted Tamil filmmaker is set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming project titled Birsa, a biopic based on the life of tribal leader Birsa Munda who emerged as the face of resistance against the British in the 19th century. The film will be produced by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures.