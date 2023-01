After the massive success of Yash starrer KGF and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, cinephiles can expect more from SAndalwood. Kannada Film Industry is all set to bring another larger-than-life film after KGF and Kantara. The next film is the major action entertainer Kabzaa.

The upcoming film Kabzaa is touted as a gangster period drama set between 1947 and 1984. The story focuses on the rise of gangsters in India and award-winning actor Upendra will play the underworld don. It is about a freedom fighter’s son who gets trapped by a mafia gang. Along with Upendra, it also stars Kichcha Sudeep, , Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawab Shah in lead roles.

The film is directed by R. Chandru and is all set to release in theaters on 17th March 2023. It is wondered if the release date has been chosen by a conscious decision or a coincidence as it falls on the birth anniversary of the late actor . The large-scale action film will release in seven languages.

The teaser of the film was released on the birthday of . Everyone was fascinated with the visuals and background score in the teaser. The film has already created a sensation with its teaser and it is awaiting what it has in the bag when it will release on 17th March 2023. Following the consecutive success of Kannada films KGF 2, 777 Charlie, Vikrant Rona, and recent Kanatara, now Kabzaa is expected to raise the bar.

Helmed by R. Chandru, the film is produced by R. Chandra Shekar under the Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner. It is presented by M.T.B. Nagaraj and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures will release in Hindi belt. Ravi Basrur of KGF composed the music. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, and Marathi.