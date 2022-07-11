Prithviraj Sukumaran's recently released Malayalam movie, Kaduva, has found itself in huge controversy since its release, owing to its representation of parents who have differently-abled children. The scenes referencing this in the movie have drawn a lot of flak not only from parents who have differently-abled children across all quarters, but the general audience, too, for its insensitive portrayal. Prithviraj has taken cognizance of the issues and shared Director Shaji Kailas' apology note on his Instagram handle, writing: “Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it.”

Prithviraj apologises after coming under immense flak for Kaduva