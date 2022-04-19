Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu blessed with a baby boy; fans congratulate the couple

Last year, there were reports that is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The actress officially announced her pregnancy in January this year, and since then she has been flaunting her baby bump on social media. From baby shower to pregnancy photoshoots, Kajal gave all the updates to her fans. Now, according to the reports, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy, and fans are showing love on them. While Kajal is yet to officially announce the birth of her son, many fans of the actress have congratulated her on social media. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan all set to take on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Rajkummar Hirani film to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A fan wrote, "19.04.2022 Hearty congratulations Kajal on the arrival of your newborn baby boy! Wishing you and your family a lifetime of happiness on behalf of all your fans Welcome to the world little prince!"

19.04.2022?

Hearty congratulations Kajal on the arrival of your newborn baby boy! Wishing you and your family a lifetime of happiness on behalf of all your fans ?? Welcome to the world little prince! ??❤️@MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/Eoj7aEfj3t — Kajal Fan Base (@kajalaggarwalfb) April 19, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "19-04-22 Queen #KajalAggarwal blessed with baby boy Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal @kitchlug Lots of love and happiness."

❤️19-04-22❤️ Queen #KajalAggarwal blessed with baby boy ?❤️❤️ Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal @kitchlug ❤️❤️❤️ Lots of love and happiness ?✨✨ pic.twitter.com/kbpVDVHqHC — Angel Kajal FC (@AngelKajalFC) April 19, 2022

A few days ago, Kajal had posted a sweet note for her husband Gautam. She wrote, "Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well ! In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to."

"Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy. There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live," the actress added.