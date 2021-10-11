Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu share pics of their 'first child' and its too cute for words

and Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed a new member in the family and it's their first child. Well, before jumping on the conclusion, let us clarify that we are talking about their pet pooch, who is named Mia. Sharing pics of her, Kajal wrote, "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us." On the other hand, Gautam captioned his post, "First child. Finally convinced @kajalaggarwalofficial Welcome puppy Mia!" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharaya's release date out, Vanitha Vijaykumar gives strong advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Acharya, which features , and in a lead role followed by 's Indian 2. Apart from these two ventures, Kajal has also bagged Nagarjuna Akkineni's next, which will be directed by . The untitled actioner will be produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments Pvt Ltd banners. This project is also special for Kajal as she will be collaborating with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the first time, who was her childhood crush. She also has Uma in the line-up, which is touted to be a slice-of-life woman centric venture. The film will be directed by popular ad-filmmaker Tathagatha Singha and produced by by Mantaraj Paliwal and Avishek Ghosh from Miraj Group.