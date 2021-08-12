Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her first Teej post wedding with Gautam Kitchlu; fans speculate if the pictures are from the Uma actress' 'baby shower'

It was last year that tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. It was in October that the actress exchanged the wedding vows and broke the hearts of her millions of male fans. Their wedding pictures had taken the internet by storm as she looked so pretty. Now, the actress celebrated her first Teej after the wedding and shared the pictures from on social media. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous dressed in a green suit. Also Read - Is Kajal Aggarwal planning to quit films to focus on husband Gautam Kitchlu’s business? The actress spills the beans

On Instagram, she shared a picture that shows her flaunting her mehendi. She has a beautiful rose on her head as a mangtikka. All her fans are absolutely stunned by these pictures. In another picture, we see Kajal Aggarwal posing with her mother. She is handing over an envelope and sweets to her. Her mother can also be seen doing the tikka to her daughter. While some of the fans are raving about Kajal Aggarwal's beauty, the glow on her face has left some speculating if it was her 'baby shower'. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's husband's appreciation post is all about mushy pictures, and you won't be able to take your eyes off them

Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonada to Rashmika Mandanna: These south stars grabs our attention with their viral pics on social media

Is Kajal Aggarwal pregnant? Well, one can only keep guessing until the actress reveals it all. Well, the glow on her face can make fans wonder, but it could be the outcome of sheer happiness and the post-wedding phase that she is enjoying currently. Most of her fans are swooning over how gorgeous she looks in these pictures. Meanwhile, the actress recently made it to the headlines for completing the shooting of her film UMA at rocket speed. Reportedly, she completed the shooting of the film within a few days. We wonder what was the reason behind her completing the shooting at such a swift space.