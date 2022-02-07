A few months ago, there were reports that and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. However, it was on 1st January 2022, when the couple officially announced the pregnancy by sharing a picture in which Kajal’s baby bump was visible. The actress is currently in Dubai, and she has been sharing some beautiful pictures on Instagram from there. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures in which she is flaunting her baby bump, and her fans are loving the photos. Also Read - RC15: Ram Charan REVEALS major update about his next with director Shankar – watch more EXCLUSIVE DEETS

The actress captioned the pictures as, “The ☀️ touching my face like the softest caress..” Her fans are going gaga over the pictures. A fan commented, “Oh my goddddddd beauty.” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful.” A fan wrote, “Baby in your stomach congratulations.” Interestingly, one of the fans blessed that Kajal’s baby should be like . The fan wrote, “I want to bless you with a baby child like Vijay Deverakonda @kajalaggarwalofficial.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast announcement, Jacqueline Fernandez replaced by Sonal Chauhan in Nagarjuna's The Ghost and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

While Kajal is right now on a break and not shooting for the films, she has already shot a few movies. She will be seen in films like Acharya (Telugu), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), and Uma (Hindi). Acharya, which also stars , , and , is slated to release on 29th April 2022. Hey Sinamika is slated to release on 3rd March 2022, and it also features and in the lead roles. Also Read - Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics

Well, while announcing her pregnancy, Kajal had posted a picture with Gautam flaunting her baby bump and she had captioned it as, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :).”