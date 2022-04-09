actress and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. It was during New Year that the couple made the announcement. The actress is now thoroughly enjoying her journey to motherhood. She is pretty active on social media and is sharing quite a few insights into her pregnancy phase. Recently, she shared a picture from her maternity photo shoot. Looking her glamorous best in a ruffled dress, Kajal Aggarwal showed off her baby bump in full glory. Also Read - KGF 2 box office: Yash starrer expected to make DOUBLE the numbers than RRR on day 1; remains unstoppable in advance bookings

In the caption, Kajal Aggarwal penned about how pregnancy and motherhood can be messy. She spoke about several emotions a woman goes through and everything is out of control. She wrote, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!" Her fans are in love with this picture of pregnant Kajal Aggarwal. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

While the actress is pretty open about her journey to motherhood, she is also leaving everyone stunned with her pregnancy fashion. She has been making quite a few stylish appearances. Every expecting mother can take a cue or two from her pregnancy fashion wardrobe. Now, fans are desperately waiting for the little one to arrive. Until then, watch this space for more updates on the same.